CERN physicists uncover matter-antimatter mystery

The team spent nearly 10 years analyzing data involving almost one trillion beauty-lambda (Lb) baryons. They measured a small but clear difference in how these particles and their opposites break down, with results strong enough to call it a real discovery.

More experiments are on the way!

The Standard Model predicted some CP violation, but not enough to explain our matter-filled universe.

This breakthrough opens up new ways to study what makes matter win out—and might even point toward physics beyond what we know now.

More experiments are on the way!