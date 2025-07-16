CERN physicists uncover matter-antimatter mystery
Scientists at CERN have, for the first time, caught baryons (particles like protons and neutrons) behaving differently from their antimatter twins.
This rare imbalance—called CP violation—could help explain why there's so much more matter than antimatter in the universe.
How the team made the discovery
The team spent nearly 10 years analyzing data involving almost one trillion beauty-lambda (Lb) baryons.
They measured a small but clear difference in how these particles and their opposites break down, with results strong enough to call it a real discovery.
More experiments are on the way!
The Standard Model predicted some CP violation, but not enough to explain our matter-filled universe.
This breakthrough opens up new ways to study what makes matter win out—and might even point toward physics beyond what we know now.
More experiments are on the way!