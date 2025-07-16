Astronomers observe birth of a planetary system

Scientists found hot minerals called silicon monoxide in HOPS-315's protoplanetary disk—the same kind seen in ancient meteorites from our own solar system 's birth. This hints we're watching solid matter start clumping into future planets, much like Earth did long ago.

A 'baby solar system'

Researchers call it a chance to witness a "baby solar system."

The spot where these minerals showed up matches where our asteroid belt is now, giving us fresh clues about how planets like ours first came together.