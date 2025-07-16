Next Article
Astronomers observe birth of a planetary system
Astronomers just caught the early stages of planet formation around HOPS-315, a young star 1,300 light-years away.
Using the James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA in Chile, they directly observed this rare moment—letting us peek at how new worlds begin.
Scientists found hot minerals called silicon monoxide in HOPS-315's protoplanetary disk—the same kind seen in ancient meteorites from our own solar system's birth.
This hints we're watching solid matter start clumping into future planets, much like Earth did long ago.
A 'baby solar system'
Researchers call it a chance to witness a "baby solar system."
The spot where these minerals showed up matches where our asteroid belt is now, giving us fresh clues about how planets like ours first came together.