Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 struggles with Android 16 beta Technology Jul 16, 2025

If you've got a shiny new Galaxy Watch 8 or Watch 8 Classic and you're trying to pair it with a phone running the Android 16 beta (like the Pixel 8a or Pixel 9 Pro Fold), you might be running into some annoying issues.

The Galaxy Wearable app keeps crashing and can't download what it needs, so pairing just doesn't work right now.