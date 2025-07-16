Next Article
Qi2 teases upcoming 'New era' of wireless charging
Qi wireless charging might be getting a big upgrade soon—WPC just dropped a teaser on Twitter/X with "It's Coming" and a lightning bolt, and they're set to reveal all on July 23, 2025.
This comes after the bumpy rollout of Qi2, so it sounds like something fresh is on the way for anyone tired of slow or finicky wireless charging.
What to expect?
The buzz is around possible improvements to the Qi 2.2 standard, which just launched with some accessories and could soon show up in phones like Google's Pixel 10 series.
WPC might even announce a brand-new Qi version or bring wireless power to gadgets beyond phones—think kitchen appliances, kind of like their earlier "Ki" project.
We'll know more next week!