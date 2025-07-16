Qi2 teases upcoming 'New era' of wireless charging Technology Jul 16, 2025

Qi wireless charging might be getting a big upgrade soon—WPC just dropped a teaser on Twitter/X with "It's Coming" and a lightning bolt, and they're set to reveal all on July 23, 2025.

This comes after the bumpy rollout of Qi2, so it sounds like something fresh is on the way for anyone tired of slow or finicky wireless charging.