AI transforming India's small businesses
AI is making a real difference for India's 63 million MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).
According to a December 2024 survey, 91% of small businesses using AI saw their revenue go up.
Take Supertech Laminates—they're using AI to ramp up exports and are aiming for $10 million in revenue by 2028.
It's a sign that even smaller players can use tech to grow big.
Many MSMEs still struggle with costs, skills needed for AI
Not everything's smooth sailing: A June 2025 study found that 59% of MSMEs struggle with the cost and digital skills needed for AI.
Still, many are finding ways in—using tools like chatbots and Jasper AI for marketing and customer service.
Groups like the Wadhwani Foundation and Akamai Technologies are stepping in to make AI more accessible so more businesses can get on board.