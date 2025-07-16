Next Article
Microsoft and US lab utilize AI for nuclear permitting
Microsoft and Idaho National Laboratory are teaming up to use AI for faster nuclear power plant permits in the US.
Their system pulls from a huge library of past applications to quickly create the engineering and safety reports needed for new plants.
AI can help existing plants update their paperwork
The big goal? Cut permit times down to just 18 months—a major improvement for clean energy projects.
INL's Scott Ferrara says this tech could also help existing plants update their paperwork more easily.
But don't worry, Microsoft's Nelli Babayan points out that people still review and approve everything the AI creates, keeping things safe and accurate.