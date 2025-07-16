Next Article
Samsung rolls out 1st One UI 8 Watch beta for Galaxy Watch 5 series
Samsung just dropped the One UI 8 Watch beta for Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users in South Korea and the US.
This update lands ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, which will have One UI 8 right out of the box.
Now bar and gesture controls
The beta brings handy features like the Now Bar for quick access to Google Maps and media, plus gesture controls that let you double pinch to scroll notifications, control music, or snap photos.
The update isn't just for the Watch 5 series—it's also rolling out to Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models, making things smoother and more intuitive across Samsung's latest smartwatches.