Milky Way surrounded by undetected 'Orphan' galaxies
Researchers at Durham University think our Milky Way could have up to 100 hidden satellite galaxies—way more than the 60 we know about.
These "orphan" galaxies are tough to spot because the Milky Way's gravity stripped away most of their dark matter, making them nearly invisible.
Finding these galaxies will change our understanding of universe
If scientists find these hidden galaxies, it would back up a major theory (the LCDM model) about how the universe is built and how galaxies form.
Thanks to new tech like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, we might actually spot these faint neighbors soon—which could totally change what we know about our own galaxy.