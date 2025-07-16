Next Article
IBM launches Agentic AI Innovation Center in Bengaluru
IBM just launched its Agentic AI Innovation Center in Bengaluru, hoping to spark new ideas and team-ups in artificial intelligence.
The goal? Help businesses, startups, and partners build smarter AI agents faster using Small Language Models managed by IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
AI is already helping Indian companies make better decisions
Indian companies are already leading the way in using AI—78% of execs say it helps them make better decisions.
With this new center, IBM wants to boost collaboration and create real-world AI solutions at scale.
As Dinesh Nirmal from IBM put it, "The future of business is shifting from reactive to proactive with intelligent agents"—and this center is here to help make that happen.