OpenAI gears up to launch AI browser 'Aura'
OpenAI is rolling out Aura, its AI-powered web browser, by August 2025—exclusively for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users at first.
Built on Chromium, it'll work across Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.
Aura brings built-in ChatGPT panels
Aura brings in OpenAI's Operator agent and built-in ChatGPT panels, letting you quickly summarize pages, autofill forms, book stuff online, or get answers right as you browse.
While it promises privacy focus, there are some concerns about browsing data being used to improve personalization.
Competing with Chrome won't be easy
With Chrome still owning over 65% of the browser market and powering Google's ad business, Aura has a big hill to climb.
But with conversational AI baked in—and access to ChatGPT's massive user base—OpenAI is making its move into must-have internet tools beyond just chatbots.