NFC delivers new materials to ISRO

NFC also supplied Titanium Half Alloy tubes to ISRO, continuing its behind-the-scenes role in powering India's space program. The event was put together with science groups from Hyderabad, showing how teamwork is key for big leaps in tech.

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan picked up Dr. N. Kondal Rao award

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan shared his thoughts on the future of Indian space exploration and picked up the Dr. N. Kondal Rao Memorial Award for 2025.

The whole event was a reminder that when different science teams join forces, India's space dreams get a real boost.