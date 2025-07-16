NFC delivers new materials to ISRO
The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) just delivered some seriously important materials—Niobium Thermit and Tantalum Oxide—to ISRO, made together with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
This handover happened during the birth anniversary celebrations of NFC's first chief, N. Kondal Rao.
Titanium half alloy tubes also supplied to ISRO
NFC also supplied Titanium Half Alloy tubes to ISRO, continuing its behind-the-scenes role in powering India's space program.
The event was put together with science groups from Hyderabad, showing how teamwork is key for big leaps in tech.
ISRO chairman V. Narayanan picked up Dr. N. Kondal Rao award
ISRO chairman V. Narayanan shared his thoughts on the future of Indian space exploration and picked up the Dr. N. Kondal Rao Memorial Award for 2025.
The whole event was a reminder that when different science teams join forces, India's space dreams get a real boost.