Co-op CEO apologizes for massive data breach
In April 2025, a cyberattack hit Co-op and exposed the names and addresses of all 6.5 million members.
Thankfully, no financial info like credit card numbers was leaked.
Co-op's CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq shared this update, clarifying just how many people were affected after earlier uncertainty.
Hack linked to incidents at M&S and Harrods
The attack forced Co-op to shut down parts of its IT systems, causing major disruptions at over 2,000 grocery stores and 800 funeral parlors—staff even had to process transactions by hand for a while.
Four people (three of them teenagers) have been arrested in connection with the hack, which is also linked to incidents at Marks & Spencer and Harrods.
Investigators are looking into possible ties with the hacker group Scattered Spider.