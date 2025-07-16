Co-op CEO apologizes for massive data breach

Hack linked to incidents at M&S and Harrods

The attack forced Co-op to shut down parts of its IT systems, causing major disruptions at over 2,000 grocery stores and 800 funeral parlors—staff even had to process transactions by hand for a while.

Four people (three of them teenagers) have been arrested in connection with the hack, which is also linked to incidents at Marks & Spencer and Harrods.

Investigators are looking into possible ties with the hacker group Scattered Spider.