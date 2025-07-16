Next Article
iPhone 17 series to feature A19 chipset: Launch and pricing details
Apple is rolling out the iPhone 17 lineup in September, with four models on the way—iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.
The big news? The iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max models are set to get a fresh A19 Pro chip (not the A18 everyone expected), which should mean faster performance across the board.
Launch timeline, pricing, and color options
The whole series will support Wi-Fi 7 for smoother and speedier connections.
The Air gets a five-core GPU while the Pro models bump up to six cores for extra power.
Launch week is likely right after Labor Day (think early September).
In India, prices start at ₹89,900 for the standard model and go up to ₹1,64,900 for the Pro Max.
Color options include black, silver, blue, green, and purple—so there's something for everyone.