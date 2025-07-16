iPhone 17 series to feature A19 chipset: Launch and pricing details

Launch timeline, pricing, and color options

The whole series will support Wi-Fi 7 for smoother and speedier connections.

The Air gets a five-core GPU while the Pro models bump up to six cores for extra power.

Launch week is likely right after Labor Day (think early September).

In India, prices start at ₹89,900 for the standard model and go up to ₹1,64,900 for the Pro Max.

Color options include black, silver, blue, green, and purple—so there's something for everyone.