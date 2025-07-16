Next Article
NASA discovers 'Super Earth' emitting mysterious signal
NASA just spotted a new planet called TOI-1846 b, about 154 light-years away in the Lyra constellation.
This "Super Earth" is almost twice as big as our planet and four times heavier.
What's really cool? It gives off unusual light signals every March—kind of like its own cosmic routine.
TOI-1846 b's unique features and future research plans
TOI-1846 b sits in a rare zone between rocky planets and gas giants, making it pretty unique.
Even though its surface is scorching at 300°C (600°F), researchers think tidal locking might mean there's a cooler side that could even have water.
The planet zips around its star in less than four days, and scientists are teaming up globally to learn more, using tools like the James Webb Space Telescope to check out its atmosphere and hunt for nearby worlds.