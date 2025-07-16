NASA discovers 'Super Earth' emitting mysterious signal

TOI-1846 b's unique features and future research plans

TOI-1846 b sits in a rare zone between rocky planets and gas giants, making it pretty unique.

Even though its surface is scorching at 300°C (600°F), researchers think tidal locking might mean there's a cooler side that could even have water.

The planet zips around its star in less than four days, and scientists are teaming up globally to learn more, using tools like the James Webb Space Telescope to check out its atmosphere and hunt for nearby worlds.