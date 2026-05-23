Google's AI search returns conversational replies instead of definitions

AI summaries replace trusted dictionary entries

Instead of showing trusted dictionary entries from sources like Merriam-Webster, Google now often gives you an AI-generated summary.

This shift has led to some weird moments, like suggesting glue as a pizza topping or treating "blinker fluid" as real.

Google says they're working on making search smarter with features like 24/7 agents and better query handling, but clearly, there are still some kinks to iron out.