Google's AI search returns conversational replies instead of definitions
Google's new AI-powered search feature is tripping up on basic word lookups.
When you search for words like "disregard" or "ignore," instead of giving you a definition, it replies with things like, "I will disregard the previous prompt."
Even adding "definition" doesn't always fix it, so getting a quick meaning isn't as easy as it used to be.
AI summaries replace trusted dictionary entries
Instead of showing trusted dictionary entries from sources like Merriam-Webster, Google now often gives you an AI-generated summary.
This shift has led to some weird moments, like suggesting glue as a pizza topping or treating "blinker fluid" as real.
Google says they're working on making search smarter with features like 24/7 agents and better query handling, but clearly, there are still some kinks to iron out.