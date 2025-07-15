Next Article
Google's AI thwarts cyberattack in historic 1st
Google's new AI agent, Big Sleep, just made history by catching and blocking a cyber exploit before hackers could use it.
CEO Sundar Pichai referred to it as a significant advancement on X, saying this is the first time AI has stepped in to prevent an attack instead of just reacting after the fact.
AI could soon help stop attacks before they even begin
Big Sleep's quick action hints at a big shift in how we fight cyber threats —AI could soon help stop attacks before they even begin.
While Pichai didn't share all the details, this move might push more companies to use AI as an early defense against growing online risks.