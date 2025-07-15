DART mission's ejected boulders pose future challenges

A new study found those flying rocks formed two clear clusters, likely from two big boulders shattered by DART's solar panels. Instead of just pushing straight ahead, most debris shot off sideways, possibly tweaking Dimorphos's orbit and spin in unpredictable ways.

More data needed to protect Earth from rogue asteroids

Scientists were surprised by how much extra momentum all that debris added—way more than old models predicted.

With ESA's Hera mission heading to check things out in 2026, we'll get better data to help protect Earth from rogue asteroids in the future.