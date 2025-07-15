Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla undergoes post-mission evaluation

Shukla's experience valuable for India's future space plans

Shukla and his team carried out a packed schedule of scientific experiments while in orbit.

Now that they've landed, they'll head to NASA's Johnson Space Center for health checks and a week-long medical evaluation run by NASA and ISRO.

Insights from this mission will help shape India's future astronaut training and space plans—including the big Gaganyaan project—making Shukla's experience extra valuable for what comes next.