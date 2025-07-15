Next Article
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla undergoes post-mission evaluation
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back on Earth after spending 18 days on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
He traveled more than seven million miles in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Grace, completing 288 orbits before splashing down near California.
Shukla's experience valuable for India's future space plans
Shukla and his team carried out a packed schedule of scientific experiments while in orbit.
Now that they've landed, they'll head to NASA's Johnson Space Center for health checks and a week-long medical evaluation run by NASA and ISRO.
Insights from this mission will help shape India's future astronaut training and space plans—including the big Gaganyaan project—making Shukla's experience extra valuable for what comes next.