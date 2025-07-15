Google Chrome for Android introduces bottom address bar Technology Jul 15, 2025

Chrome for Android just got a quality-of-life update: you can now move the address bar to the bottom of your screen.

This makes browsing way easier, especially if you're using your phone with one hand.

When you update Chrome, you'll see a prompt to "touch and hold to move the address bar to the bottom," plus options like "Copy link" and an updated Address Bar settings page.