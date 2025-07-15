Next Article
Google Chrome for Android introduces bottom address bar
Chrome for Android just got a quality-of-life update: you can now move the address bar to the bottom of your screen.
This makes browsing way easier, especially if you're using your phone with one hand.
When you update Chrome, you'll see a prompt to "touch and hold to move the address bar to the bottom," plus options like "Copy link" and an updated Address Bar settings page.
Update to the latest version of Chrome
Google's been working on this feature since 2016, testing different layouts before finally bringing it to Android (after iOS got it last year).
To check it out, update Chrome to version 138. If the new bar doesn't show up right away, force-stop Chrome in App info settings—that should do the trick!