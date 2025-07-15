Uber nears goal as ultimate robotaxi app
Uber is partnering with China's Baidu to roll out thousands of driverless Apollo Go cars on its app, starting later this year in cities across Asia and the Middle East (but not in the US or mainland China).
Instead of building its own self-driving tech, Uber is tapping into Baidu's expertise to speed up its global push for autonomous rides.
Over 1,000 fully driverless cars in 15 cities
Baidu's Apollo Go already runs over 1,000 fully driverless cars in 15 cities like Dubai, with Hong Kong noted as a testing location.
By May 2025, these cars had safely completed more than 11 million rides—pretty impressive stats.
Soon, you'll be able to book a ride in one of these robotaxis right from your Uber app.
Could change how people get around in some cities
Pairing Baidu's advanced tech with Uber's huge user base could make safe, reliable self-driving rides way more common outside the US.
It's a big move for both companies—and could change how people get around in some of the world's fastest-growing cities.