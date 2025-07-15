Uber nears goal as ultimate robotaxi app Technology Jul 15, 2025

Uber is partnering with China's Baidu to roll out thousands of driverless Apollo Go cars on its app, starting later this year in cities across Asia and the Middle East (but not in the US or mainland China).

Instead of building its own self-driving tech, Uber is tapping into Baidu's expertise to speed up its global push for autonomous rides.