Ugreen unveils world's 1st Qi2.2-Certified power bank
Ugreen just announced the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, calling it the world's first wireless charger with Qi2.2 certification and a speedy 25W output—way faster than most current options.
It packs a 10,000mAh battery, an integrated USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard, an extra USB-C port, and a battery status display.
Launch is set for Q3 2025; pricing is still under wraps.
What's special about Qi2.2?
Qi2.2 is a big step up for wireless charging—it can support speeds up to 50W in future devices and offers better magnetic alignment, smarter power management, and improved safety (like detecting stray objects).
Basically: faster, safer charging that just works better.
More than just a power bank
Compared to most current wireless chargers that max out at 15W, MagFlow takes things further with its 25W output and two USB-C ports.
The clever cable-lanyard design makes it extra portable—perfect for anyone who wants their next power bank to be both fast and future-ready.