Humans mimic ChatGPT language patterns, study finds
Turns out, people are starting to talk a bit more like ChatGPT.
A new study from the Max Planck Institute looked at over 360,000 YouTube videos and 771,000 podcast episodes, and found that since late 2022, certain "AI-favorite" words have popped up way more often in everyday speech.
'Delve,' 'meticulous'—AI-favorite words see jump in usage
Words like "delve," "comprehend," "boast," and "meticulous" (which AI tools love) have seen a big jump—up to 51% in some academic settings.
Interestingly, not all fancy words caught on; common ones like "groundbreaking" didn't see much change.
AI is actually changing how we speak
This is the first real evidence that AI is actually changing how we speak.
As people pick up these AI-style phrases, it's getting harder to tell what's written or said by a human versus an AI.
Researchers worry this could make our language less diverse over time—so there's a growing need to keep an eye on how tech shapes the way we communicate.