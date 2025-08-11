Next Article
Google's editors get Material Design 3 updates
Google's editors—Docs, Sheets, and Slides—now rock Material Design 3 updates.
You'll notice a wavy circular loading icon and pill-shaped buttons for sharing or marking things done.
Even the dropdown menus have switched to a smoother, pill-shaped style.
Gemini AI Pro/Ultra can now analyze PDFs with 1,500 pages
There's now an easier split button for bulleted and numbered lists (with a fun little spin when you use it).
Plus, if you're on Workspace or have Gemini AI Pro/Ultra, you can analyze massive PDFs—up to 1,500 pages—right in Google Drive. That means quicker reads and smarter responses for big docs.