New Alzheimer's drugs show promise in slowing cognitive decline Technology Aug 11, 2025

Alzheimer's has always been tough to treat, but new research is bringing some real optimism.

Medications from Eli Lilly and Biogen-Eisai are now helping slow cognitive decline by up to 36% over 18 months.

For people in the early stages, almost half saw their symptoms stay stable for a whole year—pretty encouraging news.

Plus, sticking with these treatments longer could make them even more effective.