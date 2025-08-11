New Alzheimer's drugs show promise in slowing cognitive decline
Alzheimer's has always been tough to treat, but new research is bringing some real optimism.
Medications from Eli Lilly and Biogen-Eisai are now helping slow cognitive decline by up to 36% over 18 months.
For people in the early stages, almost half saw their symptoms stay stable for a whole year—pretty encouraging news.
Plus, sticking with these treatments longer could make them even more effective.
A holistic approach to treatment
It's not just about pills—regular exercise, eating well, keeping your mind active, and spending time with others can help protect your brain too.
Scientists are also looking into how gut health affects Alzheimer's and whether lithium could actually help restore memory.
It all points to a future where fighting Alzheimer's isn't one-size-fits-all, but a mix of smart science and healthy living.