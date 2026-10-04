Google's Fitbit Edge leaks before launch with screen near edges
Technology
Google's next fitness gadget, the Fitbit Edge, just leaked ahead of launch.
It sports a sleek screen that stretches closer to the edges (think Pixel Watch vibes) and shows off features like heart rate tracking, step count, and workout prompts right on the display.
Three colors, Bluetooth, 7 day battery
The Edge keeps some classic Fitbit touches (like easy band swaps) and comes in three colors: Canyon, Obsidian, and Olive.
You'll get Bluetooth support (but no Wi-Fi), handy apps like Google Maps and Find My Phone, plus up to seven days of battery life.
It works with both Android and iOS, so you're covered either way.