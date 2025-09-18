Google's Gemini AI now available in Chrome for smarter browsing

Gemini can pull info from all your open tabs

Gemini isn't just about saving time—it can help organize things like trip plans or research by pulling details together across sites.

Plus, there's a new AI Mode in the address bar for asking tricky questions right from Chrome.

Google also added easier password updates for sites like Duolingo and Coursera, plus better spam-blocking to keep annoying notifications away.

With other companies like Atlassian and Perplexity working on their own AI browsers, it looks like smart (and safer) browsing is here to stay.