Google's Gemini AI now available in Chrome on desktop
Technology
Google has rolled out Gemini, a new AI assistant for Chrome on Windows and Mac as of September 18, 2025.
With Gemini, you can ask questions about any website you're on, quickly find YouTube video references, check your browsing history, and even get help with tasks in Google Docs, Calendar, and Maps—all without leaving your browser.
Gemini's AI mode coming to omnibox
Gemini is set to arrive on Android and iOS soon—with iOS users getting it right inside Chrome.
Plus, later this month in the US, Chrome's search bar (the omnibox) will get an "AI Mode," letting you make smarter searches and interact with web pages in new ways.
Global rollout is coming next.