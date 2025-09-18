Google's Gemini AI now available in Chrome on desktop Technology Sep 18, 2025

Google has rolled out Gemini, a new AI assistant for Chrome on Windows and Mac as of September 18, 2025.

With Gemini, you can ask questions about any website you're on, quickly find YouTube video references, check your browsing history, and even get help with tasks in Google Docs, Calendar, and Maps—all without leaving your browser.