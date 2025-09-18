Microsoft's AI gaming assistant Xbox Copilot now available on PC

Copilot will eventually help you with in-game strategies

With voice controls and screenshot smarts, Copilot suggests games to try and keeps tabs on your latest Xbox achievements—all without interrupting your play.

Microsoft's also working to bring it to new handhelds like the Xbox Ally and eventually to consoles.

Down the line, they want Copilot to level up as a true AI coach that can help with strategies (as demonstrated in Overwatch 2).