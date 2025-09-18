Next Article
Microsoft's AI gaming assistant Xbox Copilot now available on PC
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out Xbox Copilot, its new AI gaming assistant, for Windows 11 PCs worldwide (except mainland China).
Built right into the Windows Game Bar, Copilot helps gamers with smarter in-game support and will reach everyone over the next few weeks.
If you're on mobile, hang tight—Copilot is coming to the Xbox app on iOS and Android next month.
Copilot will eventually help you with in-game strategies
With voice controls and screenshot smarts, Copilot suggests games to try and keeps tabs on your latest Xbox achievements—all without interrupting your play.
Microsoft's also working to bring it to new handhelds like the Xbox Ally and eventually to consoles.
Down the line, they want Copilot to level up as a true AI coach that can help with strategies (as demonstrated in Overwatch 2).