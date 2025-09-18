Next Article
SimpliSafe's new smoke alarm listener makes your home smarter
Technology
SimpliSafe just rolled out its new Smoke and CO Alarm Listener on September 18, 2025.
For $45, it listens for your regular smoke or carbon monoxide alarms and instantly sends alerts to your phone—no need to swap out all your old detectors.
It's a wallet-friendly alternative to pricier smart alarms, making home safety upgrades way more accessible.
How it works
If your place has hardwired smoke detectors, you only need one listener; battery-powered setups need one per alarm.
The device connects with SimpliSafe's gen 3 (or newer) base station and needs a subscription starting at $33/month if you want emergency alerts sent out.
With this launch, SimpliSafe is doubling down on affordable smart safety that fits into more homes without breaking the bank.