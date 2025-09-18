Next Article
Lotte Card breach exposes data of 3 million customers
Technology
Big news from South Korea: Lotte Card just revealed a major data breach on September 18, 2025, with personal info of nearly 3 million customers exposed.
For about 280,000 people, the risk is extra serious—think potential credit card fraud.
It's a tough moment for Lotte Card, which has been around since 2002.
CEO promises to replace cards, push for better security
Lotte Card's CEO says they'll replace affected cards and offer compensation to users hit by the breach.
The company is also putting $79 million into better security over the next five years.
Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung is pushing for stronger government cybersecurity rules—because this isn't just a local problem; hacks like these are happening more often worldwide and costing more every year.