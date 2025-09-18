Google's Gemini AI now available in Chrome
Google just rolled out Gemini AI for Chrome users in the US and for English speakers (for now).
With Gemini, you can get instant explanations of web pages, quick summaries across multiple tabs, and even reopen closed sites.
It also connects smoothly with Google apps like Calendar, YouTube, and Maps—so you can get more done without leaving your browser.
Gemini can answer questions, flag scams, and more
Gemini makes browsing smarter: it answers tough questions right from the address bar, flags scams, and helps change passwords on sites like Spotify and Coursera.
Soon, it'll even handle tasks like booking appointments or ordering groceries for you.
Google goes all in on AI
This launch comes right after a 2025 court decision let Google stay intact despite monopoly worries—a big moment that shows how central AI is becoming to search tech.
By putting Gemini directly into Chrome, Google is stepping up against rivals like ChatGPT and opening new ways for everyone to use AI while browsing.