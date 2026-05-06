Google's May 2026 Pixel 10 lineup update blocks Android downgrades
Google just dropped its May 2026 update for the Pixel 10 lineup (including the Pro, Pro XL, and Fold), and there's a big change: you can no longer roll back to older Android versions.
Thanks to a new anti-rollback feature in the bootloader, once you update, your device is locked into the latest system (no going back).
Google says update fixes bootloader vulnerabilities
This move is all about security: older bootloader versions had vulnerabilities that Google wants to patch up for good.
But if you're a developer or like tinkering with your phone, heads up: trying to downgrade could leave your device unbootable.
Google recommends sideloading the full OTA image after updating so both slots stay safe and working.
The update started rolling out on May 6, so check your settings if you haven't seen it yet!