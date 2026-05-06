Google's May 2026 Pixel 10 lineup update blocks Android downgrades

Google says update fixes bootloader vulnerabilities

This move is all about security: older bootloader versions had vulnerabilities that Google wants to patch up for good.

But if you're a developer or like tinkering with your phone, heads up: trying to downgrade could leave your device unbootable.

Google recommends sideloading the full OTA image after updating so both slots stay safe and working.

The update started rolling out on May 6, so check your settings if you haven't seen it yet!