Google's NotebookLM now lets you create infographics, slide decks on phone
Google's NotebookLM app just got a big upgrade for Android and iOS users.
Now, you can easily customize infographics and slide decks right from your phone—no laptop needed.
The update brings handy pencil icons in the Studio tab, making it simple to tweak your visuals on the go.
Customize your visuals on the go
You get full control over your infographics: switch between landscape, portrait, or square layouts, pick sources, add prompts, and choose your language.
For slides, there are two styles—Detailed Decks for deep dives (like email summaries) or Presenter Slides packed with visuals and talking points for live sessions.
Both let you set slide length and customize content to fit what you need.
Video overviews are now available on mobile
The update also adds Video Overviews on mobile—so you can quickly turn info into visual summaries without leaving the app.
It's all part of Google's push to make sure mobile users have just as many creative options as those on desktop.