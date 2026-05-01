Google's Sundar Pichai doubles down on solar space data centers

Pichai says pilots could launch 2027

Pichai says pilot projects could launch as soon as 2027, aiming for wider use by the mid-2030s.

The idea has gained traction thanks to entrepreneur Peter H Diamandis and got a nod from Elon Musk, who simply tweeted "true" in support.

While the benefits sound exciting, like less environmental impact and better energy efficiency, making it real will mean big leaps in tech and building totally new infrastructure.