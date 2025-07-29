Grok AI to generate videos from text prompts
Grok AI, Elon Musk's platform, will soon let you turn simple text prompts into full videos with audio.
The feature drops by October 2025 and adds to Grok's lineup of image generation, voice chat, and more.
Musk teased the update on social media and encouraged folks to try the standalone Grok app for early access.
How to access the new tool
The new tool runs on Grok's Imagine feature powered by the Aurora engine, making instant video creation possible.
Right now, only Super Grok subscribers—paying $30/month—get early access along with perks like DeepSearch and better image generation.
After this phase, everyone will get a shot at using it.
Check out Grok's latest addition
This comes right after Grok rolled out customizable AI companions, so if you're into creative tools or content making, this could be worth a look.