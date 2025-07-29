Scrite is making screenwriting accessible in India
Scrite, built by a Bengaluru team, is making screenwriting way more accessible in India.
Since its 2020 launch, over 30,000 users have joined in—thanks to support for English and 11 Indian languages.
The app's affordability and language options are helping writers from all backgrounds get their stories on the page.
Gaining traction in Indian cinema
From big projects like the Malayalam film "Footage" to scripts by Kannada star Rakshit Shetty, Scrite is showing up everywhere.
Its cool features—like linking storyboards to scripts for non-linear writing—make it stand out.
Bollywood's Mayur Puri and filmmaker Abhaya Simha have praised its language support, while teachers at places like Jadavpur University say it's super easy for students to use.
It's quickly becoming a go-to tool for both pros and beginners in Indian cinema.