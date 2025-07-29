Scrite is making screenwriting accessible in India

Gaining traction in Indian cinema

From big projects like the Malayalam film "Footage" to scripts by Kannada star Rakshit Shetty, Scrite is showing up everywhere.

Its cool features—like linking storyboards to scripts for non-linear writing—make it stand out.

Bollywood's Mayur Puri and filmmaker Abhaya Simha have praised its language support, while teachers at places like Jadavpur University say it's super easy for students to use.

It's quickly becoming a go-to tool for both pros and beginners in Indian cinema.