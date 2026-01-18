Grok is still accessible in Malaysia despite ban
What's the story
Despite Malaysia's recent ban on Grok, a generative AI tool capable of creating explicit images, the technology remains accessible in the country. The Malaysian government had imposed a temporary restriction on Grok due to its potential for generating "grossly offensive and nonconsensual manipulated images." However, users have found ways to bypass these restrictions using VPNs or DNS tweaks.
Evasion tactics
Grok's response to Malaysia's ban
In light of the ban, Grok's official account on X said, "Still here! That DNS block in Malaysia is pretty lightweight - easy to bypass with a VPN or DNS tweak." This was in response to a question from a user. The tool has been under fire for its ability to create explicit images, including those of children. This has prompted global investigations and regulatory action against the technology.
Access challenges
Accessibility across platforms and advice to users
Grok is not only available as a standalone app and website but also integrated into X, which is owned by xAI. Over the past week, X users and even Grok itself have suggested ways to bypass restrictions, including using free VPNs or changing DNS settings. When tried accessing Grok in Indonesia, its website worked without a VPN while the app didn't, according to The Guardian.
Expert insights
Expert opinion on banning Grok
AI governance expert Nana Nwachukwu from Trinity College Dublin, however, believes that banning Grok is not a sustainable solution. She said, "Blocking Grok is like slapping a Band-Aid on a weeping wound that you haven't cleaned." Nwachukwu emphasized the need for law enforcement to investigate those who misuse such tools and platforms should be held accountable for providing information when crimes are committed.
Policy changes
X's new restrictions and potential workarounds
In response to public anger, X announced new restrictions on the @Grok account. The platform said it would prevent the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing, even for paid subscribers. However, The Guardian found that these restrictions could be bypassed using Grok's standalone version on a web browser. This allows users to create short videos where clothes are removed from images of real women and share them publicly within seconds.
Geoblocking efforts
Geoblocking measures and Malaysia's stance on Grok
Musk's company also announced that in jurisdictions where such content is illegal, it will geoblock all users in those locations from generating images of real people in bikinis or similar attire. However, experts warn that these "geoblocks" can still be bypassed using a VPN. In Malaysia, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has said restrictions on Grok would only be lifted once the ability to produce harmful content has been disabled.