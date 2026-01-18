Grok is still accessible in Malaysia despite ban

Despite Malaysia 's recent ban on Grok, a generative AI tool capable of creating explicit images, the technology remains accessible in the country. The Malaysian government had imposed a temporary restriction on Grok due to its potential for generating "grossly offensive and nonconsensual manipulated images." However, users have found ways to bypass these restrictions using VPNs or DNS tweaks.

Evasion tactics Grok's response to Malaysia's ban In light of the ban, Grok's official account on X said, "Still here! That DNS block in Malaysia is pretty lightweight - easy to bypass with a VPN or DNS tweak." This was in response to a question from a user. The tool has been under fire for its ability to create explicit images, including those of children. This has prompted global investigations and regulatory action against the technology.

Access challenges Accessibility across platforms and advice to users Grok is not only available as a standalone app and website but also integrated into X, which is owned by xAI. Over the past week, X users and even Grok itself have suggested ways to bypass restrictions, including using free VPNs or changing DNS settings. When tried accessing Grok in Indonesia, its website worked without a VPN while the app didn't, according to The Guardian.

Expert insights Expert opinion on banning Grok AI governance expert Nana Nwachukwu from Trinity College Dublin, however, believes that banning Grok is not a sustainable solution. She said, "Blocking Grok is like slapping a Band-Aid on a weeping wound that you haven't cleaned." Nwachukwu emphasized the need for law enforcement to investigate those who misuse such tools and platforms should be held accountable for providing information when crimes are committed.

Policy changes X's new restrictions and potential workarounds In response to public anger, X announced new restrictions on the @Grok account. The platform said it would prevent the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing, even for paid subscribers. However, The Guardian found that these restrictions could be bypassed using Grok's standalone version on a web browser. This allows users to create short videos where clothes are removed from images of real women and share them publicly within seconds.