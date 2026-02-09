Hacker leaked data of 536,000 stalkerware customers
A hacktivist going by "wikkid" posted data that included email addresses referencing Struktura, a Ukrainian company selling stalkerware apps, and identified a vendor as Ersten Group (UK).
They posted about 536,000 customer payment records on a hacking forum. The leak revealed buyers' emails, which tracking and Instagram spy apps they bought, how much they paid, and partial card details.
Data was verified by checking password resets and invoices
These stalkerware apps let users secretly monitor calls, texts, photos, browsing history, and locations—mainly for spying on partners.
TechCrunch confirmed the data was real by checking password resets and invoices. Even Struktura's own CEO showed up in the records.
So far, neither the company nor its CEO has commented.
This is just the latest in a string of stalkerware data breaches over recent years.