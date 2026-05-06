Halicephalobus mephisto found 1.3km deep in South African gold mine
Technology
Say hello to Halicephalobus mephisto, better known as the "devil worm."
Scientists found this tiny nematode 1.3km underground in a South African gold mine, where it lives in total darkness, high heat, and crushing pressure.
Its discovery proves that complex life can survive way deeper (and in harsher places) than we ever thought possible.
Halicephalobus mephisto's extra genes, possible sensor
The secret to its survival?
The devil worm has extra genes that help it handle heat stress and may use a special protein as a kind of cellular heat sensor.
These unique adaptations let it thrive where most other animals wouldn't stand a chance, and even open up new ideas about life surviving in extreme places.