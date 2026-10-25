Top skywatching targets to look out for this Halloween

The constellation Cetus, or the sea monster, can be seen shining in the southeastern sky after sunset in late October.

In Greek mythology, Cetus was a mighty sea monster that tormented Aethiopia's coast under Poseidon's orders. The hero Perseus eventually killed it with Medusa's severed head.

Also, look out for bright spiderweb-like patterns around Tycho, Copernicus and Kepler craters on the lunar disk during coming full Moon week.