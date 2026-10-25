Top skywatching targets to look out for this Halloween
What's the story
As Halloween approaches, the night sky offers a unique opportunity for stargazers. The Pleiades star cluster, known for its blue-white stars and rich lore, can be spotted using Orion's Belt. Algol, the "Demon Star," located in Perseus constellation, is another celestial wonder. It dims every 2.867 days as one of its two co-orbiting stars eclipses the other.
Mythical
Look for constellation Cetus and lunar craters
The constellation Cetus, or the sea monster, can be seen shining in the southeastern sky after sunset in late October.
In Greek mythology, Cetus was a mighty sea monster that tormented Aethiopia's coast under Poseidon's orders. The hero Perseus eventually killed it with Medusa's severed head.
Also, look out for bright spiderweb-like patterns around Tycho, Copernicus and Kepler craters on the lunar disk during coming full Moon week.
Meteor shower
Spot bright 'Halloween fireballs' in Taurid meteor shower
The Taurid meteor shower, known for its bright "fireball" meteors or "Halloween fireballs," is another Halloween skywatching target.
The two separate showers, the Northern and Southern Taurids, are active in late October as Earth passes through the debris trails left by Comet 2P/Encke.
These spectacular meteors can be spotted anytime after Taurus constellation rises above the horizon, shortly after sunset for US stargazers.