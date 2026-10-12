Why HCLTech has joined hands with Anthropic
What's the story
HCLTech has announced a global partnership with Anthropic, the AI firm. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in enterprises, particularly in cybersecurity, safety, and governance. As part of this strategic alliance, HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit and a Center of Excellence (CoE) for developing AI solutions and facilitating enterprise deployments of Anthropic's Claude models.
Integration plans
Integration of Claude and Claude Code into enterprise products
HCLSoftware will integrate Claude and Claude Code into select enterprise products.
The integration will span software engineering, IT support, cybersecurity, automation and business process applications.
This move is part of HCLTech's broader strategy to help clients adopt AI-based engineering practices and train employees for the necessary skills to deploy agentic AI effectively.
AI enhancement
Trust in AI is paramount, says Anthropic's Daniela Amodei
Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic, emphasized the importance of trust in AI.
She said, "AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work."
The partnership will enable HCLTech's clients, banks, hospitals, telecoms and manufacturers, to integrate Claude and Claude Code into their operations.
Solution
Transitioning from AI experimentation to real-world implementation
HCLTech's services teams will leverage the power of Claude, Cowork and Claude Code to create industry-specific solutions.
The company also plans to offer secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments via forward deployed engineers (FDEs).
This strategy is part of a larger plan to help businesses transition from AI experimentation to real-world implementation.
Products
Integration into HCL Software's offerings
As an independent software vendor (ISV), HCL Software will integrate Claude capabilities into select products across cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development. The list includes HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan. The partnership will also support Actian AI Analyst.
Platform integration
Enhancing AIForce with Claude capabilities
HCLTech also plans to integrate Claude and Claude Code into AIForce, its agentic software engineering platform.
The applications will cover IT support, code remediation and digital employee services with policy guardrails, exception handling and human oversight for changes with a high impact.
This integration is part of HCLTech's commitment to securely engineer and deploy agentic AI at scale while delivering meaningful business outcomes for clients.