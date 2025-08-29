'Hello Jio': Reliance's AI cloud gives you voice-activated storage
Reliance Jio has launched Jio AI Cloud, giving every Jio user 100GB of free cloud storage, introduced in 2024.
The coolest bit? You can search your files with simple voice commands like "Hello Jio" across all your devices—no more endless scrolling.
Jio AI Cloud sorts your bills, receipts, and ID docs into neat folders automatically, so you don't have to.
There's also an AI Create Hub built in—it lets you turn photos and videos into reels or collages right from your phone or laptop, making it super handy for small creators and businesses.
It's fully cloud-based and works on all devices
Unlike some cloud tools that only work on certain devices (looking at you, Google Pixel Screenshots), Jio AI Cloud is fully cloud-based and designed with Indian users in mind.
It's all about easy access and smart features for everyone—not just techies.