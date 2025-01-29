Here's how to simply track your food choices on Zomato
What's the story
With a world full of delicious temptations, keeping track of a healthy diet can be a challenge.
Zomato, the popular food delivery and restaurant discovery app, doesn't have a "Food Journal" feature.
But, by using its features creatively, you can easily monitor and reflect on your eating habits, essentially crafting your own secret system for healthier dining decisions.
Advanced search
Find healthy options with filters
To keep a tab on your unhealthy food choices on Zomato, make the most of the app's search filters.
After logging in, tap the search bar and choose "Filters."
Look for options like "Low Calorie" or "Healthy."
These filters will show you restaurants and dishes that fit your diet, making it easier to choose meals that support your health goals.
Menu insights
Explore menus for calorie counts
After you've found a promising restaurant or dish through the filtered search results, it's time to dive into the menus.
Just click on the restaurant name you want to see the menu for.
Most places on Zomato have full menus with calories listed for each dish.
This is a game-changer if you're trying to keep track of your calories or just want to know what you're putting in your body.
Favorites tracking
Save your favorites for easy access
On Zomato, click the heart icon on any restaurant page to save your favorites.
This allows you to easily keep track of and return to enjoyed meals and places without having to start your search from scratch.
It's a simple way to keep track of healthier choices, transforming Zomato into a tool for improved diet management.