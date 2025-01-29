Simple steps to track your Flipkart order on Android
What's the story
Keeping tabs on your Flipkart orders with an Android device is a breeze.
Whether you're waiting for a new gadget, a book, or daily essentials, tracking your delivery's progress makes shopping even more convenient.
This guide walks you through the Order Tracking feature in the Flipkart app, ensuring you're always in the loop on your order's journey from warehouse to doorstep.
Finding orders
Navigate and select your order
Once you've logged into the Flipkart app on your Android device, you'll want to head over to the "My Orders" section.
This conveniently located area houses a complete list of your orders, both recent and past.
Just scroll down to locate and select the order you want to track.
The intuitive layout makes it easy to identify and select any order for further details.
Tracking details
Dive into detailed tracking
Once you tap on an order in the Flipkart app, you are taken to a tracking page.
This page presents a vertical timeline, split into four phases: Ordered and Approved, Packed, Shipped, and Delivery.
The active phase of your order is emphasized for easy recognition.
To access additional information such as the shipment date or estimated delivery window, just tap on any phase in the timeline.
Updates subscription
Stay updated effortlessly
To ensure you never miss an update on your order's status, simply click on the "Subscribe to Updates" option (indicated by a blue bell icon) on the tracking page.
By enabling this, Flipkart will automatically send notifications to your device.
This way, you stay updated on your purchase's progress without the need to constantly check the app.