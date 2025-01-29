Unable to adjust serving size on Swiggy? Try these steps
What's the story
Changing the serving size of your order on the Swiggy app for Android devices is easy and can improve your dining experience by making sure you receive the perfect amount of food you crave.
Whether you're ordering for yourself or for a group, Swiggy lets you tailor your order to fit your needs.
Just follow these simple steps to change the serving size of your order with ease.
Dish selection
Select your dish with precision
After opening the Swiggy app and choosing a restaurant, take your time to browse the menu in detail.
Each item is accompanied by a detailed description, as well as user reviews and ratings.
These features are key in helping you make an informed decision.
This important step sets the foundation for customizing your order to match your taste preferences.
Order customization
Customize your order flawlessly
Once a dish is chosen, check for options to customize its quantity or serving size.
Many restaurants provide dishes in sizes such as "Small," "Medium," or "Large."
If possible, utilize customization options like spice levels or adding or removing specific ingredients as per your diet.
This way, not only is the serving size perfect, but it's also customized to taste.
Order placement
Review and place your order confidently
Before confirming your order, take a moment to double-check everything in your cart.
Make sure the quantities are correct, and any customizations you've made are accurately reflected.
This small step can save you a lot of disappointment when your food arrives.
With everything set, select your payment option and finalize your order. Then, sit back and relax, knowing a meal tailored to your tastes and cravings is on its way.