Here's how to use Amazon's 'Package X-Ray' on Android
What's the story
Amazon's Android app has a cool feature called "Package X-Ray" that lets you see what's inside your unopened packages without actually opening them.
This tutorial provides easy-to-follow instructions on how to use this handy feature, so you can easily identify what's in your deliveries with just a couple of taps on your device.
Setup
Getting started with Package X-Ray
Before trying Package X-Ray, make sure your Amazon app is up to date.
Open Google Play Store, search for Amazon, and hit update if needed.
This is important because Package X-Ray only works with the latest version of the app.
Updating guarantees you can use this cool feature to peek inside your packages without even opening them!
Activation
Accessing and using Package X-ray
Open your updated Amazon app and sign in.
Tap the camera icon on the home screen or search bar.
Select "Package X-Ray" to scan your package's label.
Voila! Thumbnails of items inside pop up. Tap these for more product details.
This way, you can add a dash of convenience and sprinkle of surprise to your Amazon deliveries.