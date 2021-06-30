HONOR X20 SE, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Chinese tech giant HONOR has launched a new 5G smartphone, called the X20 SE, in its home country. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700). As for the key highlights, the device has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The device is offered in four color options

The HONOR X20 SE features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.68x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179g. It comes in Cherry Pink Gold, Titanium Silver, Magic Night Black, and Blue Water Emerald color variants.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The HONOR X20 SE is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It boots Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 11

The HONOR X20 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

HONOR X20 SE: Pricing and availability

The HONOR X20 SE costs CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,700) for the 6GB/128GB model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will go on sale in China on July 9.