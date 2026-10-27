How AI has made hurricane forecasting easier

Michael Lowry, a veteran meteorologist and hurricane expert, praised Google DeepMind's model as the "gold standard."

He said it has outperformed all other computer models in predicting hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) started using the Google DeepMind model in its official forecasts last year.

By the end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, it had become one of the best at predicting a storm's path and strength.