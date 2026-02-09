How ET GenAI Hackathon is helping Indian companies embrace generative AI
The Economic Times's ET GenAI Hackathon is giving Indian companies a real boost in generative AI.
Instead of just talking theory, teams dive into hands-on problem-solving, sharing ideas and building solutions that actually matter for businesses still figuring out their AI game.
Participants tackle challenges like outdated tech and messy data
Hackathon participants work on challenges like outdated tech and messy data, making sure their projects are useful in the real world.
Companies get a front-row seat to fresh AI ideas and see how early-stage innovations take shape—sometimes sparking new partnerships or inspiring the next big thing in business tech.