Next Article
How fast is your brain aging? Find out with MRI
Scientists have created DunedinPACN, a tool that uses MRI scans to check how fast your brain is aging—sometimes faster or slower than your actual age.
By looking at key markers like gray matter volume, cortical thickness, hippocampal size, and ventricle volume, it can spot early signs linked to memory loss, dementia, and even risk of dying young.
More on the tool
If your brain is aging faster than average, you're more likely to face chronic illnesses (18% higher risk), dementia (60% higher), and early death (40% higher).
Catching this early could help you take steps now to protect your mind and body as you get older.
The researchers say the brain acts as a "biological clock" for overall health—so keeping tabs on it might just be the new life hack.